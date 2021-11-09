Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 470,145 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,584,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 470,145 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.40% of WEC Energy Group worth $674,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Landaas & Co. WI ADV grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 15,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $88.95 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.21.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.