Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 52,911 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 52,911 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $606,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMG. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 25,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total transaction of $23,094,139.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,799.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,848.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,671.09. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,220.20 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMG. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,790.00 to $1,929.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,992.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.