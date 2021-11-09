West Branch Capital LLC Acquires New Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 25,126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 74,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NYSE:GSK opened at $42.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $43.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.76.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.5234 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 86.44%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

