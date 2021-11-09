West Branch Capital LLC Invests $116,000 in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Centene by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,395,000 after buying an additional 4,701,038 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth $249,188,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth $131,488,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 6,316.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,467 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,189 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $277,120.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,247 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Citigroup downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.94.

CNC stock opened at $74.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.11. The stock has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 59.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

