West Branch Capital LLC Invests $61,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 35,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR opened at $84.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $85.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

