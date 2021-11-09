West Branch Capital LLC Invests $87,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Fiserv by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV stock opened at $100.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.39 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.33.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,146,700. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

