West Branch Capital LLC Takes Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.14.

American Tower stock opened at $278.76 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $282.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $126.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.27%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

