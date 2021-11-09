West Branch Capital LLC Takes Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 66,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $1,408,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 945,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,272,000 after buying an additional 18,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 117,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 68,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 68,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.73.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $63.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.31 and a 200-day moving average of $62.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $48.12 and a 1-year high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

