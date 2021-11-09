West Branch Capital LLC Takes Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,812,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,828,000 after acquiring an additional 79,676 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,177,000 after acquiring an additional 752,189 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317,476 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,948,000 after acquiring an additional 258,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,455,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,061,000 after acquiring an additional 438,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMB stock opened at $132.54 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $125.27 and a twelve month high of $144.44. The company has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on KMB. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.