Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target Cut to C$2.75 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$2.90 price objective on Western Forest Products and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC lowered Western Forest Products from an outperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$2.60 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

TSE:WEF opened at C$1.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.10. Western Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of C$0.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$655.63 million and a PE ratio of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.37%.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.02, for a total value of C$74,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,336,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,699,954.22. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 193,211 shares of company stock valued at $397,473.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

