Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Stock Price Down 18.5%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT)’s share price traded down 18.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.97 and last traded at C$4.00. 519,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 498,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.91.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$5.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a market cap of C$692.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

