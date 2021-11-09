Wexford Capital LP Buys Shares of 7,678 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $90.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.53. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

