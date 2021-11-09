Wexford Capital LP Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 355.8% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 224,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,959,000 after acquiring an additional 174,948 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.8% during the second quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 127,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $112,316,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $188,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at $8,856,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $537,999 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.27.

AEP opened at $83.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.15.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.80%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

