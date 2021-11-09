Wexford Capital LP Sells 14,987 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wexford Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,987 shares during the quarter. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.36.

NYSE DHR opened at $301.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $313.12 and a 200-day moving average of $288.39. The company has a market cap of $215.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 10.65%.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 692,723 shares of company stock worth $214,345,054. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

