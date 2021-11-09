Wexford Capital LP Sells 16,787 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Wexford Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,787 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 16.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,954,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,197 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,605,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,151,000 after buying an additional 164,273 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,790,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,790,000 after buying an additional 417,737 shares in the last quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 3,564,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,212,000 after acquiring an additional 910,707 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,278,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,847,000 after acquiring an additional 354,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

IGT stock opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.10.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IGT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

