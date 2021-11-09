Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) to announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wheels Up Experience.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of UP opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. Wheels Up Experience has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,668,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,757,000. 14.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheels Up Experience (UP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.