White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTM opened at $1,108.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,089.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1,130.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $893.05 and a 52 week high of $1,267.52.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($120.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($140.00) by $19.82. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 49.54%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

