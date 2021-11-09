White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 8,899 shares.The stock last traded at $1,105.00 and had previously closed at $1,108.63.

Separately, TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,089.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,130.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.49.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $25.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 49.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTM. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $780,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM)

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

