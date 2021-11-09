Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $70.53

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.53 and last traded at $70.00, with a volume of 18650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.59.

Several analysts have issued reports on WLL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.59.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.