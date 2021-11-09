WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) General Counsel Donald Craig Martin Sells 19,800 Shares

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 19,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $396,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Donald Craig Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

On Friday, October 1st, Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $401,000.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $409,000.00.

WOW traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $19.34. 528,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,262. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average is $19.17. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 1.99.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $6.12. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.14 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirova grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WOW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.