WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) General Counsel Donald Craig Martin Sells 19,800 Shares

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 19,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $396,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Donald Craig Martin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 1st, Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $401,000.00.
- On Friday, September 10th, Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $409,000.00.
WOW traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $19.34. 528,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,262. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average is $19.17. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 1.99.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirova grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WOW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.
About WideOpenWest
WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
