William Blair Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report issued on Friday, November 5th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.90. William Blair also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on XRAY. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $55.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $46.98 and a 52-week high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.51.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 144,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 49,064 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,486,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,410,000 after acquiring an additional 299,978 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,594,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 64,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 46,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth $75,901,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

