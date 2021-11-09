William Blair Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of SPX in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.35. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for SPX’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

SPXC has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

SPX stock opened at $66.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. SPX has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $67.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in SPX during the first quarter worth $115,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPX in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SPX by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $541,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

