William Blair Reiterates Buy Rating for Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK)

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Mitek Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.10.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Mitek Systems stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. Mitek Systems has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $792.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.98.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.