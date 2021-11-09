William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS)

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $37.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.27. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 890.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 4,095.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

