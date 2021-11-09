Woodline Partners LP Acquires New Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,283,000. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.20% of Chemed as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,504,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Chemed by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHE stock opened at $500.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $560.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $460.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $471.79.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.87 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.57%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total transaction of $2,910,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total value of $978,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

