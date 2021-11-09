Woodline Partners LP Raises Holdings in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $9,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,897,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,723,000 after buying an additional 476,343 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,699,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,597,000 after buying an additional 41,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 314.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,487,000 after buying an additional 2,906,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,141,000 after buying an additional 2,406,768 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 479.8% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,861,000 after buying an additional 2,493,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OM stock opened at $54.89 on Tuesday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.11.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 34.53% and a negative net margin of 133.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Outset Medical news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $779,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $983,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,040,034.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,444 shares of company stock valued at $9,278,569. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

OM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Outset Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

