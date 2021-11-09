Woodline Partners LP Sells 5,500 Shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY)

Woodline Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,793,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities were worth $17,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the first quarter worth about $297,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the first quarter worth about $322,000.

Shares of NYSE NRDY opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $13.49.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NRDY. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.

In other news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen purchased 451,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,590,859.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

