Woodline Partners LP Takes Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 108,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,704,000. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.10% of Syneos Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,347,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,044,000 after purchasing an additional 567,567 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in Syneos Health by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 105,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Syneos Health by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Syneos Health by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.60.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $101.79 on Tuesday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.39 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

