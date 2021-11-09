Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $599.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will report sales of $599.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $613.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $587.10 million. Woodward reported sales of $531.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year sales of $2.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Woodward.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WWD. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.43.

In other news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $46,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 415.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 120.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWD stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $119.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,402. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Woodward has a 12-month low of $97.87 and a 12-month high of $130.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

