World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.27.

Several research firms recently commented on WWE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.03. 1,368,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,252. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average is $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.56 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 39.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

