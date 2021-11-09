Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Acquires 935,818 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 2,303.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 976,450 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 935,818 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $13,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth $39,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth $45,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.80%.

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $138,497.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,703 shares of company stock worth $4,415,099 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.64.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

