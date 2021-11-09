Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 327.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,424 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,683,530,000 after buying an additional 902,651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,593,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,185,562,000 after acquiring an additional 124,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,476,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after acquiring an additional 453,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,053 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.73.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF stock opened at $155.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $82.53 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

