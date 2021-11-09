Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Raises Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $10,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.45.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRU opened at $114.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $83.11 and a 12-month high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.