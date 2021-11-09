Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Takes $12.48 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 361,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,478,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Howmet Aerospace at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $32.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 1.80. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

