Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Takes $16.17 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 63,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,167,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.88.

NYSE:MOH opened at $305.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.08 and a 52-week high of $312.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $280.44 and its 200 day moving average is $265.05.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

