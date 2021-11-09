Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Takes $18.77 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,674 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,774,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Illumina by 6.9% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Illumina during the second quarter worth about $12,942,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Illumina by 7.2% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 741 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the second quarter worth about $3,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

Illumina stock opened at $402.18 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.65 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $425.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.57. The company has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.04, a PEG ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.78, for a total transaction of $1,207,794.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.35, for a total transaction of $41,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,146 shares of company stock valued at $5,489,867. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

