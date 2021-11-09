WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPP during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of WPP by 45.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of WPP by 181.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WPP during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of WPP during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Get WPP alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPP. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WPP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $72.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.46. WPP plc has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $73.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.07.

About WPP

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

Featured Article: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPP plc (NYSE:WPP).

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.