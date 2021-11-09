Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Tops $503.76 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for about $503.76 or 0.00744028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $967,729.32 and approximately $15,415.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00076778 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00079634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.55 or 0.00098296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,002.91 or 1.00436131 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,764.50 or 0.07036871 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00020364 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

