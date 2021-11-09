Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $102.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Wynn Resorts have outperformed the industry over the past year. Notably, the company has been benefitting from gradual improvement in visitation (in Macau), improved non-gaming revenues and expansion in domestic markets. Also, increased focus on WynnBET bode well. Going forward, the company anticipates solid revenue generation on the back of new product features and unique marketing campaign. However, coronavirus related woes persists. During the second quarter 2021, the company’s operations was negatively impacted by an outbreak of the virus in Guangdong. Notably, travel restrictions, quarantine measures, testing requirements, and capacity limitations remain in effect at its Macau Operations. Moreover, spread of the Delta variant remains a concern. Of late, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved down.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WYNN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wynn Resorts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.25.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $94.85 on Monday. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $78.55 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.09 and its 200-day moving average is $106.94.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,037,444,000 after acquiring an additional 867,116 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $105,060,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 69.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,113,929 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $139,654,000 after acquiring an additional 454,679 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $28,609,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 478.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 277,819 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,977,000 after acquiring an additional 229,816 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

