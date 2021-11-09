X Square Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,473 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Chubb by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 25,608 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Chubb by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,603,000 after buying an additional 1,475,712 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.18.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,113 shares of company stock worth $17,012,070. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $191.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.27. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $142.29 and a 12-month high of $197.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

