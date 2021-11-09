X Square Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $221.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $127.78 and a 12-month high of $221.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.77.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,436 shares of company stock worth $8,181,881 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.48.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

