X Square Capital LLC Increases Stake in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

X Square Capital LLC grew its position in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Penn Virginia were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 121.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 432,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 237,692 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Penn Virginia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 325.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 33,448 shares during the period. 30.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PVAC stock opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Penn Virginia Co. has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $35.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.04.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their price target on Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penn Virginia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

