X Square Capital LLC Makes New $408,000 Investment in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in ContextLogic by 100.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the second quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the second quarter worth $40,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic stock opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. ContextLogic Inc. has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $32.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $8.86.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 296.87%. The company had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.11 million. Equities analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WISH shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America cut ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. William Blair cut ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.96.

In other news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 80,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $560,291.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,291.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 220,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $1,557,337.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,306,636 shares of company stock valued at $8,519,741 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

