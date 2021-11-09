Xunlei (XNET) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNET opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.10 million, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.47. Xunlei has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88.

Get Xunlei alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xunlei stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) by 40,780.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,843 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,770 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Xunlei were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.