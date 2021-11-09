Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) to post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Yandex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.03. Yandex reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yandex will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Yandex.

Get Yandex alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.88.

YNDX traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,099. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Yandex has a twelve month low of $58.91 and a twelve month high of $87.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.15 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Yandex by 39.6% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Yandex by 2,552.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Yandex during the third quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Yandex by 28.9% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Yandex by 6.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yandex (YNDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.