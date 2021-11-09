YEE Hits Market Cap of $5.73 Million (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Over the last week, YEE has traded up 186.1% against the U.S. dollar. One YEE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YEE has a market cap of $5.73 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00051091 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.66 or 0.00226117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.19 or 0.00096560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00011554 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004506 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

YEE Coin Profile

YEE is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

YEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

