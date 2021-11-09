Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Yext alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on YEXT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

NYSE YEXT traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.37. 10,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.40. Yext has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $20.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The business had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Yext will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 8,324 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $101,969.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 22,864 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $292,430.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,231 shares in the company, valued at $233,174.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,980 shares of company stock worth $1,042,080 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Yext by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 228.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after acquiring an additional 933,914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,357,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,003,000 after acquiring an additional 672,442 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Yext during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,464,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,299,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yext (YEXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.