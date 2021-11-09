Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) to post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). 9 Meters Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover 9 Meters Biopharma.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.04.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 73,529 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 25,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 156,529 shares of company stock worth $192,569. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 258.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,484,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723,490 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 2,367.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,165,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 157.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,373,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 21.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,925,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NMTR traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $1.18. 2,022,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,714,253. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. 9 Meters Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26. The firm has a market cap of $300.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of -0.24.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

