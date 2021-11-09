Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.50. ACCO Brands reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.45 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACCO Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 872.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 27.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACCO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.24. 6,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,198. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

