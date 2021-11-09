Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to Post $5.00 EPS

Brokerages expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $5.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.81 and the highest is $5.59. Capital One Financial reported earnings of $5.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year earnings of $25.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.08 to $27.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $19.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.79 to $23.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.73.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,349 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COF. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.42. 2,152,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,036. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $82.53 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

